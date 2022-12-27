Video: Salman Khan Kisses Ex Sangeeta Bijlani On Forehead At His Birthday Bash

Superstar Salman Khan turned a year older today.

The Hindi film industry's megastar Salman Khan just celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday, and following his "special" day, his family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai, which turned out to be a starry affair.

Shah Rukh Khan led the celeb roll call. Other guests present at the party included Iulia Vantur, who was said to be dating the actor.

Several images of the party are doing the rounds on social media platforms and many media portals.

One of the videos from the party is going viral now, in which the superstar is seen kissing his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani as she was about to leave the birthday bash.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan, whose romance was the talk of the town in the 80s and 90s, continued to share a cordial rapport after they parted ways. Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan attended Arpita Khan Sharma's baby shower together in 2016; they were photographed being escorted by Shera. Sangeeta Bijlani was also one of the first visitors to drop by Galaxy Apartments after Salman Khan's acquittal in 2015.

Photos and videos of the actors hugging at the party are trending big time and have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to both actors on social media.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy also cut the cake with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. The actor greeted them with folded hands. Other guests at the party included Tabu, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh, among other stars.

Speaking of Salman's projects, he has recently finished shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh are also in the film. The film will now be released in theatres on Eid 2023.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was previously scheduled to be released in late 2022.

Recently, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his following action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.

(With inputs from ANI)