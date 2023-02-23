Video: Joe Biden Stumbles, Falls On Plane's Stairs While Leaving Poland

A video of Joe Biden tripping on Air Force One stairs has gone viral

US President Joe Biden, who was in Poland, nearly fell while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One on Wednesday. A video of it has gone viral on the internet, it shows, Biden falling near the top of the staircase before catching himself. He then turned to wave and entered the aircraft.

The incident took place shortly after he wrapped up his trip to visit Ukraine and Poland.

Biden, once again, falls up the stairs on AF1…after the White House Doctor stated that, “Joe Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male…who's fit…” pic.twitter.com/IaVq64QF4k — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) February 22, 2023

This is the third time the president has slipped while trying to board Air Force One. According to a report by New York Post, in 2021, he stumbled twice before hitting the deck while leaving Georgia.

In May 2022, he briefly lost his balance while he walked up the Air Force One steps at Andrews Air Force Base.

He stumbled again while mounting steps before taking a flight to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas.

President Joe Biden travelled to Ukraine on a surprise visit and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed support for Kyiv.

The Washington Post on Monday reported that in a display of strong American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Kyiv is no stranger to official visits, but this one is different. The fact the US president is meeting Ukraine's leader in the heart of the capital in the middle of a full-scale conflict is significant and symbolic.

The high-risk visit to a Ukrainian capital, which has been under threat of missile attacks, signals continued commitment from the United States, the largest financial and military backer of Ukraine's effort to repel Russians from its territory, reported The Washington Post.