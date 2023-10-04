Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence On David Beckham's Alleged Affair In New Netflix Documentary

The four-part limited series has been directed by Fisher Stevens.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have been in the spotlight for nearly three decades now. They have been the ultimate celebrity power couple since they met as a fresh-faced Spice Girl and England footballer back in 1997. Never before has the world been allowed an inside look at their world. But now, their new Netflix documentary released today tells the "inside" story of David Beckham's football career and it also lifts the lid on his 24-year marriage to former Spice Girl. The four-part limited series has been directed by Fisher Stevens and it features interviews from everyone, including David Beckham's parents and former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Here are some of the key revelations from the docuseries called 'Beckham' -

Victoria told David she was pregnant the night before the 1998 Argentina match

According to The Independent, in the series, Victoria Beckham revealed that she told David about her pregnancy the night before his red card moment in 1998. During the World Cup match against Argentina, the football star received a red card for kicking out at Argentina player Diego Simeone. England went on to lose on penalties and crash out of the World Cup tournament. This evoked a nationwide outrage for months afterwards and is probably the darkest moment of David's football career.

However, the night before Beckham received a life-changing piece of news. In the series, Victoria said that the evening before the England team played against Argentina at the World Cup that year, she called David and told him she was pregnant with their eldest son, Brooklyn.

"I told David the night before the game. He was so, so happy, we both were and there was never any doubt in my mind that I should tell him. I mean, it was what we wanted and he could not have been happier," she said in the documentary.

When asked if she thought it was the right thing to do, to tell him the night before the biggest game of his life that she was pregnant, she said: "I don't know. I didn't think about it, I just wanted to tell him."

David Beckham suffered depression after the 1998 loss

After the red card incident, both the media and the public turned on the football star. In the series, Victoria said that David, who was just 23 at the time, was left clinically depressed by the hate he received following the match.

"I mean, the absolute hate, the public bullying, to another level. He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed. I still want to kill these people," she said.

"What I went through was so extreme. The whole country hated me. Hated me. It changed my life. I felt very vulnerable and alone. Wherever I went I got abuse every single day. People look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said. That was difficult," David added.

The couple received kidnapping threats after Brooklyn's birth

In March 1999, their first son Brooklyn was born in London's Portland Hospital. The footballer was still at the centre of a storm of abuse following his World Cup red card. "The moment he came out, I all of sudden thought, 'How am I going to protect him?'. That night, Brooklyn slept next to Victoria. Victoria was like, 'Come on, squeeze on the bed with me,' and I was like, 'Absolutely not, I'm sleeping with my head against the door'. Because I was paranoid that someone was gonna steal him," David said.

Victoria added, "We were getting kidnapping threats, right from when we had Brooklyn. I mean, you can't even explain how that feels, because we couldn't hide."

Victoria opens up about David's alleged affair

In the documentary, the couple addressed the reports about David's alleged affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. According to The Independent, after Ms Loos was sacked from her position, she gave an interview, alleging that she and David had conducted a four-month affair while he was married to Victoria.

Now, in response to this, David said that "there were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

He said that he and Victoria felt that amid all the reports about their relationship, "we were not only losing each other but drowning". "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life," he said in the series.

Victoria, on the other hand, said that it was "the hardest time" in her marriage "A hundred per cent. It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us," she said.

Victoria Beckham "pissed" David missed labour

In the series, Victoria revealed she was completely "pissed" when David failed to be there for the birth of their son, Cruz. In 2005, the designer went into labour with the couple's third son, Cruz. However, David was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the footballer decided a photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce was more important.

"I was like, 'Seriously, I'm about to burst, I'm on bed rest. Are you kidding me?! You've got a damn photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby,'" Victoria said.

"So I had my C-section and I remember lying there, I don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and the headline was 'What would Posh say?'"

"Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was p****d off!" she added.