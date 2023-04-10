US Woman With Tuberculosis Arrested After She Refused Isolation And Visited A Casino

Tuberculosis can be fatal if not treated properly

A woman identified as V.N. from Washington state, US, has been found to be in contempt of court after she ignored the court orders for isolation and treatment of tuberculosis for over a year. Judge Philip Sorenson signed an order of contempt and an order for involuntary detention, testing and treatment, according to CNN.

Tuberculosis can be fatal if not treated properly. TB spread through the air and it is transmissible, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to reports, the woman has been refusing to take medication and follow necessary guidelines despite the efforts of her family members ad the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The court documents reveal that an officer with Pierce County Corrections Bureau made a visit to the woman's home and found out that a bus drop her off at a casino.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in a statement said, "We have worked with family and community members for more than a year to do everything we can to persuade this woman to take her medication to protect herself and our community."

The woman will be held in jail for up to 45 days for testing and treatment until she is no longer a threat to public health, the court document said.

The department sees about 20 cases of active tuberculosis every year.

This case marks the third time in the past 20 years that the health department has sought a court order to detain an individual who is potentially contagious with tuberculosis and refusing treatment.