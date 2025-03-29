US Woman Who Lost 45 Kg After Leaving Husband And Job Shares Weight Loss Journey

A 38-year-old woman in the US recently revealed how turning to roller skating after bidding farewell to her former life helped her shed 45 Kg. According to Daily Mail, in 2020, Connie Stowers from Rhode Island appeared to be living a perfect life. She had a high-paying job, a family, including a husband and a young daughter, and a lovely home. However, internally, she felt "trapped" in her marriage and "uninspired" by work. The result? she turned to alcohol and food for happiness, which eventually led to her weight ballooning to nearly 300 pounds (136 kg).

It was in 2021 that Ms Stowers decided to leave her husband, quit her six-figure job, and follow her dream of launching her own business, as per Daily Mail. She also decided that she needed to lose weight, for which she turned to roller-skating.

"Four years ago, my life looked fine from the outside. I had a high-paying job, a marriage, a beautiful daughter, a home - everything I was supposed to want. But I felt trapped. I was in a situation that was breaking me down instead of building me up. I was pouring myself into a job that (had) a great income but felt like a dead end and just not an inspiring fit for me," she told the outlet.

The 38-year-old said that the situation worsened during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. She said that she started "using food and wine for comfort," and her weight began to "spiral," with her gaining almost 100 pounds in a year. "I wasn't thriving. I wasn't even surviving. I was stuck. And when I finally admitted that to myself, everything started to change," she explained.

"I decided that I wasn't just going to exist anymore. I was going to transcend everything that had kept me where I was... unhappy, unmotivated and stuck," Ms Stowers said.

First, she decided to leave her husband. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, but I had to choose myself. And once I did, my entire life changed," she remarked. She then quit her high-paying job and started her own real estate business. After that, Ms Stowers explained that she decided to try various hobbies, which is when she discovered roller-skating, and everything changed.

Skating for the first time, she felt a sense of freedom. "It was the beginning of a new life for me," she said. "Skating saved me. It was the first thing that made me feel like myself again. It challenged me. It built (up my) confidence," she told the outlet.

Since she started skating, Ms Stowers said she has almost lost 100 pounds (about 45 kg). "At my heaviest, I was 297 pounds. I've lost close to 100 pounds - but more than that, I gained strength, confidence, and an entirely new life," she said.

Now, Ms Stowers runs a successful real estate business and roller skates all around the world. Her true aim is to inspire others. "I want to tell people that change can happen at any age. You don't need to be stuck," she said.