US Woman Charged For Hiding Mother's Body In Freezer For Nearly 2 Years

Eva Bratcher has been charged with hiding the body of her mother.

In a shocking incident, an American woman has been charged with keeping her mother's body in a freezer for the last two years, according to a report by Mirror News.

The news portal further reported that "Eva Bratcher appeared in court yesterday after being charged with hiding her 96-year-old mother's death and having a fake identification card."

Regina Michalski's remains were discovered earlier this week in a deep freezer kept in the cellar of a two-story apartment building in Chicago, Illinois.

The investigation claims that a receipt discovered in the residence shows Bratcher purchased the freezer roughly two years prior to Michalski's death in March 2021.

'A search warrant was executed on the residence, and police recovered proof of a fraudulent ID card with her mother's name and the defendant's photo on it," Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Michael Pekara said.

The officers conducting the investigation are examining whether Ms. Bratcher obtained her mother's social security benefits and other payments after her mother passed away.

Eva Bratcher, 69, of the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, is currently charged with one count of concealing a death and transporting a body and one count of possessing a fake ID card, both felonies, according to CBS News.

"My mother has no love, not even for herself. There is no love for humanity. No love for anybody else," said Sabrina Watson, who is Bratcher's estranged daughter and Michalski's granddaughter.