US Teen Wins $1 Million From Lottery Ticket Gifted By His Grandmother On 18th Birthday

A teenager in the US perhaps had the best birthday, as he won $1 million on a California Lottery ticket, according to ABC7. Kaleb Heng's grandmother had bought the ticket for him for his 18th birthday. The lucky ticket was bought at a market near Modesto, the outlet further said. Heng was "too young to play California Lottery" and didn't even have the his ID on the day he won the mega prize, lottery officials said in an April 6 press release.

"Not many people become instant millionaires the day it becomes legal for them to play the lottery. That is, unless your name is Kaleb Heng," the California Lottery release read.

Heng told lottery officials that he wasn't expecting it. "I'm pretty stoked".

"My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet!" the boy was quoted as saying in the release.

"We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket," he added.

Ironically, the name of the Scratchers ticket his grandmother bought him is called The Perfect Gift, officials said. Heng said he will use the money to pay for college and invest in his future.

