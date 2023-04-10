Woman Who Spent All Her Savings On Daughter's Cancer Treatment Wins $2 Million Lottery

She decided to take the lump-sum option of $1.6 million.

It's time for a double celebration for a Florida woman after she ended up winning a whopping $2 million lottery prize, a day after her daughter beat cancer. Notably, Geraldine Gimblet of Lakeland had spent all her life savings paying for her daughter's breast cancer treatment, New York Post reported.

Mrs Gimblet bought the last available lottery ticket for the $2,000,000 at a gas station in Lakeland, the day after her daughter finished her final round of cancer treatment, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

''At first, the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!" the lucky winner said. She soon discovered that she had won the game's top prize and took home a lump sum of $1,645,000, the release says.

In a picture shared by Florida Lottery, Mrs Gimble was seen posing with her prize with her family, including her daughter and granddaughter at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

The tweet was captioned as, ''When Geraldine Gimblet of #Lakeland picked up the last $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, her passion for crossword games paid off to the tune of a $2 million-dollar top prize, but that's just the beginning of a truly, winning story!''

Her daughter said that her mother had taken out her life savings to take care of her while she was sick.

She said, ''The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I'm just so happy for her!''

Twitter users were delighted with the heartwarming story and posted a variety of responses. One user said, ''Very happy for this family. Maybe God could step in and help all the mothers and fathers that are bankrupting themselves to save their children.'' Another commented, ''Congratulations!!!! You were selfless in your giving and got more than you expected in return. God bless you and your family.''

A third added, ''Very, very happy for this family. God is good all the time, and allll the time god is good. She didn't minded being without a penny, gave everything to save her daughter life. Such a beautiful miracle.''

The $10 game features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000.