US Teen Uses Slingshot To Save Sister From Being Kidnapped

A Michigan boy used quick thinking to save his 8-year-old sister from being kidnapped by firing at him with a slingshot, ABC News reported.

The incident took place at an undisclosed location in Alpena Township in northern Michigan. The 8-year-old year girl was looking for mushrooms in her backyard when a stranger stepped out from the woods and tried to drag her back into the forest, Newsweek reported. The alleged kidnapper covered her mouth as she struggled, but her 13-year-old brother saw the incident from his bedroom window and decided to save his sister by shooting the attacker with his weapon, the Michigan State Police said.

The girl was able to break free and her 13-year-old brother shot the assailant in the head and chest with his slingshot, the police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday and the information was made public on Friday. "The suspect had come through the woods onto the property and came from behind her, grabbed her as you'd see in the movies -- hand over the mouth, arm around the waist -- and was attempting to pull her into the woods," Lt. John Grimshaw with the Michigan State Police told ABC Traverse City affiliate WGTU.

Mr Grimshaw called the teen's actions "extraordinary." He added, "He really is the one that ... I believe saved his sister's either life or from something seriously bad happening to her, he should be commended for it."

The suspect fled the area but the state troopers found him hiding at a nearby gas station and was able to be identified in part due to injuries from the slingshot, police said.

The police said, "The suspect had obvious signs of injury sustained from the slingshot with wounds to his head and chest."

According to ABC News, the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Alpena. He was later taken into custody and confessed that he "planned on severely beating the victim," police said. He was lodged in the Alpena County Jail without incident, police said.

He was put on trial on Thursday on one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery, according to police.

His bond was set at $150,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for May 17, police said.

The name of the suspect has not been released.