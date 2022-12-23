US Police Track Thief Using The iPad He Stole

The police used iPad software to track its location

A Florida man was arrested for stealing an iPad after the police were able to track the device's location. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office received a call on December 14 from Legacy Contracting Solutions about a theft at their facility on Garden road, reported Wtfl.com. The supervisor complained that someone smashed the window on four of their company vehicles and stole several tools including an iPad.

To the thief's disadvantage, the police used iPad software to track its location. They used FindMy app on the stolen device and tracked its location to a shed on West 12th Court. The suspect was identified as Troy Lee Bellamy, 62, the media outlet reported.

Bellamy told the police, "I knew that thing would track me."

He was charged with burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

