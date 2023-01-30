US Man Swallows Condom-Wrapped Banana During 'Hormonal Rage' Fit

This marks the first known instance of someone swallowing a banana in a condom.

In an unusual case, a 34-year-old man in the United States had to be rushed to hospital after he swallowed an entire banana wrapped in a condom in a fit of rage. A case study describing his condom-related calamity, which is deemed to be the world's first case of its kind, was published in the journal Cureus earlier this week.

"A literature search on condom-related intestinal obstructions yielded numerous reports of cases wherein the condom was filled with drugs; few reports, however, involved fluid-filled condoms. To the best of our knowledge, the present case appears to be the first case in which a condom containing a banana was swallowed," the authors wrote in the study.

The unnamed man turned up at his local emergency department suffering from stomach pain, nausea and vomiting which he said had begun seven hours earlier. He was suffering so much that he couldn't eat or drink, and he said that he hadn't even been to the toilet since the day before.

According to the study, when doctors performed a CT scan, they found that the man had a condom-wrapped banana obstructing his small intestine. They revealed that the "otherwise healthy man" admitted to having swallowed the condom-wrapped banana during a "hormonal rage" 24 hours earlier.

The doctors noted that the 34-year-old had a "history of depression" but said that he "denied intent of self-harm or prior history of foreign body ingestion". The man even insisted that he hadn't been on drugs at the time nor was he drunk.

Fortunately, the surgeons were able to remove the banana-filled condom from his small bowel. He was discharged three days after the removal, whereupon he recovered to the point where he could eat and excrete without any issue.