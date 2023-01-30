Actor Annie Wersching, Best Known For '24' And 'The Last Of Us', Dies At 45

Her death was announced via a GoFundMe account

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows '24', 'Bosch', 'Timeless', and for voicing the character Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us', has died after a two-year battle with cancer, New York Post reported. She was 45.

Her death was announced via a GoFundMe account set up to raise funds for the actor's family.

Stephen Full, her husband, also confirmed the news in a statement to CNN. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall," he said.

He continued, "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family...'"

The actor was diagnosed in 2020, however, the type of cancer she was battling has not been specified.

Mrs Wersching, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, made her cinematic debut at the age of 24 in a 2002 episode of 'Star Trek: Enterprise.' In 2009, she was cast as FBI special agent Renee Walker on the seventh season of 24. She also appeared in shows like 'The Vampire Diaries,' Marvel's 'Runaways,' 'The Rookie' and 'Star Trek: Picard,' over the course of her two-decade career.

Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the new HBO Max series "The Last of Us" based on the game, also tweeted about Mrs. Wesching's passing.

''Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones,'' he wrote.

Abigail Spencer, her friend, and Timeless co-star wrote on Instagram. "This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie."

Mrs Wersching is survived by her husband, and their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie. A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of her children and husband "so they can continue to live life in a way that they know would make Annie proud."