US Man Beaten To Death While Protecting His Child In School Fight

The fight was captured on a security camera.

Christopher Michael Wright, 43, from Maryland, was beaten to death outside his house while trying to protect his children from a group who wanted to finish a school fight. According to a report by New York Post, Mr Wright was outside his home when he was confronted by three teens and two adults who were looking for his fiancees' 14-year-old son.

The 14-year-old had gotten into a fight with another teen at Brooklyn Park Middle School earlier in the day, WBAL-TV reported.

When the man told the group that the child will not step outside his home to fight, they told him, "If he's not going to fight, then you're going to fight,'" Wright's fiancee, Tracy Karopchinsky, told the outlet.

The group attacked Mr Wright and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from a traumatic brain injury on Saturday.

"Just looking at the damage that was done to him, that wasn't just punching that did that. Like, there's no way that punching did that. The damage was done before the ambulance ever took him away. I mean, he'd had a seizure. It was done. There was nothing that the hospital could do," Ms Karopchinsky said.

"My dad and I tried to go onto the camera to look, and the first video that comes up is my 12-year-old son screaming, 'Daddy, Daddy, Daddy,' and running out of the house into the street to go help his dad," Karopchinsky said. "And I couldn't watch any more after that. I just couldn't."

An investigation is underway and the school officials also confirmed the fight at the school.

For now, no charges have been filed against anyone.



