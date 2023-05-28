US Couple Charged After 7 Children Found Living In Home With Maggots In Hair, Rats In Cages

The children were taken into protective custody

In Pennsylvania, two parents were arrested after police found their seven children living in "unsanitary" and "unsafe living conditions". The authorities found caged rats and faeces on the home's floor.

According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Robertson, 37, and her husband Shane Robertson, 47, were charged on May 19 after police found the children in unsafe conditions last month.

As per a police affidavit filed May 19, authorities responded to a report on April 23 of three children entering an abandoned trailer in West Rockhill Township, 40 miles north of Philadelphia. According to a CNN report, when the authorities found the children, they spoke with the parents and returned them to their home next to the abandoned trailer.

The police observed "deplorable living conditions" and a refrigerator secured with a padlock.

Explaining why she secure the fridge with a padlock, the mother, Crystal Robertson, told police that the children were "'stealing' everything and referred to the children as 'garbage disposals with legs.'"

However, when the police returned after filing a report with Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency, they discovered four more children inside, CNN reported.

Describing the condition, the police said that one of the rooms had approximately two dozen rats in cages. Faeces was found on the floor of another area of the home.

The affidavit also mentioned that there was a bad odour and several bugs. The authorities also found two dogs, two turtles, two rabbits, snakes, toads, and a four-foot reptile in the home.

The children were taken into protective custody and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Another investigation revealed that the 7 children were not going to school and lacked basic knowledge. The police said that the children exhibited social anxiety.

Authorities said medical evaluations concluded the children were "clinically underweight and malnourished."

"Personal hygiene of the children was also found to be concerning, resulting in two of the children having to shave their hair due to severe matting," according to a news release from the Pennridge Regional Police Department.

Parents were charged with seven felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children, according to the release. Both posted the requisite 10% of the $10,000 bail amount, police say.