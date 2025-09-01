US Actor Says Decision To Leave US Has Been 'Liberating': "America Is A S***show"

US actress Robin Wright recently described her decision to leave the United States for England as "liberating" in a candid interview with The Sunday Times. The 59-year-old star, known for roles in 'Forrest Gump', 'The Princess Bride', and 'House of Cards', has relocated to a rented seaside home in England with her boyfriend, British-Australian architect Henry Smith (52), and their two Labradors, Rusty and Rocky.

During the interview, Ms Wright expressed frustration with life in America, calling it a "s---show" characterised by constant "rush, competition, and speed." She contrasted this with her experiences in England, where she finds a "freedom of self" and appreciates the kindness of people who are "living" rather than stuck in traffic, stressed on phone calls, or multitasking meals.

"I love being in this country. People are so kind. They're living. They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, or eating a sandwich. That's most of America," she said.

Ms Wright's decision to move was partly driven by her dislike of the noise in Los Angeles. She said she craved a quieter life and expressed happiness about having found her ideal partner. "Everyone's building a huge house, and I'm just done with all that — I love the quiet. And I've met my person. Finally," she added.

She also tied the move to a sense of personal closure as she approaches 60. "I'm turning 60 and I'm, like, 'Is this it?' I love being alone and I've done that many times. But I'm, like, 'I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world," the Golden Globe winner said.

Ms Wright mentioned enjoying the quiet of the English countryside, waking up to birds chirping instead of the noise of home renovations at her former oceanside Los Angeles property. While she still travels to Los Angeles for work, she plans to spend more time in England.

Ms Wright's move aligns with a trend of American celebrities relocating to the UK amid political and cultural shifts, particularly following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi cited the election as a reason for staying in the Cotswolds after arriving just before voting day.

Robin Wright was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. They have two children together: Dylan, 34, and Hopper, 32. Ms Wright later married fashion executive Clement Giraudet in 2018, but they parted ways, filing for divorce in 2022 due to irreconcilable differences. Prior to that, she had a short-lived marriage to actor Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988.