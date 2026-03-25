United Airlines Unveils 'Relax Row' Seats That Convert Into Couch: Know How It Works

Flying economy class on long international flights comes with its own set of challenges. Limited legroom, seat discomfort, and minimal recline in a confined space can make the experience excruciating, especially when business class tickets are unaffordable for the majority. To solve the issue, United Airlines has come up with a creative solution where economy seats will be transformed into a couch on long-haul flights.

On Tuesday (Mar 24), the Chicago-based company announced the United Relax Row, a new set of economy seats that will feature adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle to create more room to sleep or stretch while laying down. The airline said it is the first North American company to offer this seating option and holds exclusivity on the design in the continent.

"Customers travelling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them," said Andrew Nocella, United's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

How Do Relax Row Seats Work?

A Relax Row consists of a dedicated row of three seats in the economy class. When all three leg rests are raised, it forms a padded surface rather than three separate upright seats. The seats are expected to benefit families travelling with children, couples who want extra space and solo travellers willing to pay for more room.

The passengers will also get a custom-fitted mattress pad, specially sized blankets, extra pillows and a stuffed plush for children to help create a cosy, tranquil environment.

NEW: United Airlines releases new "Relax Row" where passengers can make a bed out of three chairs.



The new feature will reportedly be available on 200 of their 787s and 777s.



"You'll also get a mattress pad, blanket, and two pillows," United Airlines announced.



"If you're… pic.twitter.com/9o4bfQnT6e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 24, 2026

When Will Relax Row Seats Launch?

United confirmed that it plans to debut the Relax Row seats in 2027, with a rapid rollout targeting over 200 Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft by 2030. By featuring up to 12 Relax Row sections per plane, United is positioning the product as a standard staple of its long-haul fleet rather than a limited offering on select routes.

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Where Will Relax Rox Seats Be Positioned?

United has stated that Relax Row will be positioned between United Economy and United Premium Plus in the cabin layout. The placement suggests that Relax Rox is not a replacement for Premium Plus.