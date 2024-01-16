Uncanny Timothee Chalamet Lookalike From Yemen Goes Viral

The wavy-haired TikToker named Rashid Al Haddad posted a video of himself

A young man from Yemen has gone viral for his striking resemblance to the 28-year-old Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet. A video of the young man filming himself on a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels last year has gone viral on the internet.

The wavy-haired TikToker named Rashid Al Haddad posted a video of himself near the Galaxy Leader vessel which was seized by an Iran-backed group in November last year. He posted another video of him posing on the deck of the tanker, with a white and black Yemeni flag in the background.

The video posted by Mr Haddad soon caught the attention of the netizens and users were quick to note his resemblance to Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet, who is known for his roles in Wonka, Dune, Little Women and the French Dispatch.

See the video here:

yemeni pirates positing casual tiktok's while the entire western imperial core are having a meltdown about their blockade on their ships is the funniest shit of 2024, surely. pic.twitter.com/72EvlHZeMs — 🔻ميكا ☭ (@comrademika) January 15, 2024

A user dubbed him, "Tim-Houthi Chalamet."

Another user joked on X, "Why is Timothy Chalamet working with the Houthis?"

Another user commented that Mr Rashid should try modelling, "That guy should be a model."

"Shiver me timbers," the fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Timothee Chalamet was on a date with rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

On the official X (previously known as Twitter) handle of Golden Globes, a picture of Timothee and Kylie sitting together and smiling was shared. The caption accompanying the photo from the award night read, "Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the Golden Globes."

The rumoured couple also made headlines last year when they were pictured kissing at Beyonce's grand birthday concert in Inglewood. This was the first time that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted together at a public event.



