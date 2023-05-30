UK Woman Shares Flesh-Eating Bacteria Nearly Killed Her Days After Giving Birth

A scan revealed pockets of gas underneath her tissue (Representational Image)

Charleigh Chatterton, 27, gave birth to her daughter Alessia in Colchester with no complications. 6 days later, the finance administrator developed a rash on her stomach and she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with necrotising fasciitis and told the family that she might not survive.

"The doctors said my chances of survival were slim. I think I got diagnosed just in time," she told BBC.

Miss Chatterton told the media outlet that her rash was as hot as a boiled kettle and she developed flu-like symptoms.

Ms Chatterton underwent various tests but doctors could not figure out the problem. Her condition was rapidly declining and the woman was struggling to remain conscious.

However, a scan revealed pockets of gas underneath her tissue, the doctors realised that it could be necrotising fasciitis. She underwent surgery and doctors removed a large amount of dead tissue to stop the flesh-eating bacteria from spreading.

The patient was kept sedated for three days and she woke up to two large wounds on her stomach, which had to be left open for six days to help her body recover, BBC reported.

She was discharged from the hospital after two weeks. "I'm still finding it quite difficult psychologically, but physically I'm doing really well. I've got some big scars and some nerve damage but I feel so lucky. I'm here and that's all that matters.

"I just want to get the message out because most people have never heard of it and early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death," she said.

What is Necrotising Fasciitis?

According to CDC, Necrotizing Fasciitis is a "rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and can cause death." The bacteria is usually contracted through some kind of break in the skin, but can also enter the body after a blunt trauma. Those most at risk of developing the infection tend to have a weakened immune system, which can happen during pregnancy and childbirth.

