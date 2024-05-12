US Man Contracts Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Walking Barefoot On Beach

Doctors gave Mr Norman a bombshell diagnosis

A daily beach walk turned into a health scare for Brent Norman, a resident of Charleston, South Carolina. The avid walker, known for his regular strolls exceeding 15,000 steps, frequently explores the shoreline between Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. However, during his usual routine last week, a seemingly harmless misstep on a seashell, obscured by high tide's reduced visibility, led to a serious complication.

"The way the tides were pretty high, I unfortunately stepped on several seashells," he told local news station WCIV. "I've grown up on beaches all my life and stepped on probably over 10,000 shells."

In the subsequent days, Mr Norman reported experiencing progressive pain originating from his foot. The discomfort rapidly intensified, evolving into a sensation he characterized as akin to a nail being driven through the affected area.

After weeks of pain and swelling in his foot, "I was no longer walking," he said.

By Thursday, Mr Norman's leg had become visibly concerning, prompting him to rush to the emergency room. Upon arrival, medical staff reacted swiftly to address the situation.

"Everyone behind the check-in counter, their eyes were about double the size they normally were," he said. "I could tell people were uncomfortable sitting around me looking at it."

After inspecting his foot, doctors gave Mr Norman a bombshell diagnosis- his foot was infected with vibriosis - caused by the vibrio bacteria, the Independent reported.

"[The nurse] lanced it, removed the debris from in there, and then they gave me an antibiotic shot and then also pills that I'm taking for two weeks," he said.

The media outlet reported that Mr Norman likely contracted the salt-tolerant bacteria by stepping on a shell in the ocean.

Vibrio bacteria can cause a range of infections, with some progressing to necrotizing fasciitis, a serious condition where the tissue surrounding an open wound dies. While there are twelve identified vibrio species, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights only one as particularly concerning due to its flesh-eating properties.

The public health agency said that the bacteria is responsible for an "estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year".

According to the CDC, most vibrio infections occur through consuming raw or undercooked seafood, or by exposing open wounds to seawater. The risk is highest during warm months, typically between May and October.

Despite this harrowing experience, Mr Norman maintains his love for the beach and plans to return once his foot recovers fully.