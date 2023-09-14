Flesh-Eating Bacteria From Raw Oysters Linked To Man's Death In US

The man fell ill after consuming raw oysters at a restaurant.

A young man in Texas died after eating raw oysters that had dangerous bacteria in them. The Galveston County Local Health Authority said that the man, who was in his thirties, consumed several raw oysters while dining at a restaurant on Tuesday, August 29. The man's identity has not been revealed, but health officials say he had underlying health conditions that made him more likely to get sick from the bacteria.

Health authorities have linked his death to a bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus, which is commonly found in warm coastal waters and can infect individuals when they ingest raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters. Furthermore, infection can also occur through contact with an open wound. Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare, but they can be deadly. People with weakened immune systems, liver disease, or diabetes are at the highest risk.

According to Dr Philip Keiser from local health department, the man was admitted to the hospital on September 1 and died three days later.

"He had problems with his liver. He also had some other problems, and he had to take some medication that suppressed his immune system," Doctor said.

"It just so happens that the conditions that he had really predisposed him to an overwhelming infection with Vibrio vulnificus."

His death comes just days after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about recent reports of fatal Vibrio vulnificus infections, including wound and foodborne infections.

Officials issued a warning regarding swimming in the unusually warm Gulf of Mexico and the consumption of raw shellfish due to the high temperatures that promote the proliferation of Vibrio vulnificus.