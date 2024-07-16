YouTuber Billy LeBlanc Shares His Partner Died Of Flesh-Eating Bacteria From Oysters

Mr LeBlanc shared the tragic news on Instagram

YouTuber Billy LeBlanc in an Instagram post shared that his partner Natalie Clark has died after contracting a serious bacterial infection. Mr LeBlanc, 44, wrote on Instagram, "I'm sure none of you know but I recently almost died. I was in the hospital for 12 days. Unfortunately, Natalie didn't make it and she passed away. I will always remember how we got lost everywhere together."

"I will always love her and miss her.. Be safe and hold your loved ones tight you, never know when it'll be the last time you see them," he added.

Sharing more details about the incident, Mr LeBlanc's mother, Yvette Berthelot LeBlanc, on July 6, wrote on Facebook that the past two weeks have been hard time for their family.

"Billy and Natalie ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly virus Natalie lost her life and Billy was very close to death [and he was] in the ICU for 8 days," she said in the post.

"Please continue to pray for Natalie's son Julian for her family and for Billy, both for his health and his heart," she added.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States, Vibrio vulnificus, can cause life-threatening wound infections. Many people with the Vibrio vulnificus infection require intensive care or limb amputations, and about 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

In 2015, Mr LeBlanc faced another tragedy when his 13-year-old son Caleb died of natural causes. "His incredibly funny, loving and wonderful spirit made us all fall in love with him as a YouTuber, friend, brother and son," the Instagram post said. "We know you tune in to watch each day and eagerly anticipate new videos, but ask that you bear with us while we deal with this tragedy as a family. Please help us honor our baked potato."