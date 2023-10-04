UK Visa Fee Hike Effective From Today: Here's How It'll Impact Students, Workers And Visitors

UK visa fees will go up for students, skilled workers and immigrants.

A visa hike announced by the British government will be effective from today. With this, a visit visa to the United Kingdom for under six months will cost GBP (Great Britain Pound) 15 (around Rs 1,500) more and a student visa will be GBP 127 (approximately Rs 12,750) more expensive for travellers from around the world. The UK Home Office said that changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months will rise to GBP 115 (nearly Rs 11,500) and the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise to GBP 490, which is approximately Rs 50,000.

According to the official site, the hike in visa fees applies to most of the categories, including fees for up to 6 months, 2, 5 and 10-year visit visas; the majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK, including those for work and study; fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain; health and care visa; fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies; and applications to register and naturalise as a British Citizen.

"It is right and fair to increase visa application fees so we can fund vital public services and allow wider funding to contribute to public sector pay," a Home Office spokesperson said.

UK visa application fees

From October 4, the new fee structure for UK visas will come into effect for foreigners, including Indians. The cost of UK visas will go up for students, skilled workers and immigrants. As per the official site, the cost of family, settlement and citizenship visas will increase by 20%, while the cost of work and visit visas will increase by 15%. The immigration health surcharge (IHS) will also rise to GBP 1,035 a year.

The visa charge for students, including child students and dependents, will rise to GBP 490. However, the UK government said that there will be no rise in visa fees for short-term courses where students study English for more than 6 months but no more than 11 months.

For skilled workers, where a certificate sponsorship has been issued for three years or less, the visa price will be GBP 719 (Rs 65,000). But if the sponsorship certificate has been given for more than three years, the immigration fee will be GBP 1420, which is approximately Rs 129,000.

The visa price has also been increased for skilled workers in shortage occupations where a certificate of sponsorship has been given for three years or less. They will have to pay GBP 551, which is nearly Rs 50,351. If the sponsorship certificate has been in effect for more than three years, the immigration fee will cost GBP 1,084 or Rs 99,125. Moreover, people who desire a visa, permission to stay or citizenship in the UK will have to pay for it.