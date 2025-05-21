Planning To Study In UK? Here's How To Apply For Right Visa

Students planning to move to the UK must check their visa eligibility before applying. A visa is generally required to enter the UK for studying, working, visiting, or joining family-depending on the applicant's nationality, reason for travel, duration of stay, and personal circumstances.

Types of UK Visas and Their Uses:

For Study:

Standard Visitor visa: For courses up to 6 months.

Short-term Study visa: For English language courses lasting 6 to 11 months.

Student visa: For long-term academic programs at licensed institutions; allows limited work rights.

Child Student visa: For students aged 4-17 attending independent schools. Those aged 16 and above may be allowed to work part-time.

For Working:



Several work visas are available depending on one's qualifications, job offer, sponsorship, and job type. Options include short- and long-term work permits and the Innovator Founder visa for entrepreneurs.

For Joining Family:

Individuals can apply for a family visa to join relatives with British citizenship or UK settlement status. Applicants may later qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). Those with relatives in the UK on a visa may also be eligible, provided they are a spouse, partner, or minor child.

Family Reunion For Refugees:

Partners or children separated due to conflict may apply to join a relative in the UK who has been granted asylum or humanitarian protection.

For Visiting:

A Standard Visitor visa allows entry for up to six months-for tourism, short business trips, or short courses. Those visiting to get married must apply for a Marriage Visitor visa. Visitors are not permitted to take up employment.

For Transit:

Travellers with layovers in the UK en route to another country may need a transit visa.

EU, EEA, and Swiss Citizens:

Eligible individuals with a close family member living in the UK before 31 December 2020 can apply for a free EU Settlement Scheme family permit. This permit allows a 6-month stay with rights to live, work, and study, after which individuals can apply to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Commonwealth Citizens:

Those with a UK-born grandparent can apply for an Ancestry visa to work in the UK. Some may also have the right of abode. Individuals unsure of their status can check eligibility under the Windrush scheme.

Returning Residents:

A Returning Resident visa is required for those who previously held Indefinite Leave to Remain but have lived outside the UK beyond the permitted period-over 5 years (or 4 for Swiss citizens) for EU Settlement holders, and over 2 years for others.

Before making any travel plans, applicants must ensure their visa application is approved.