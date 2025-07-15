Study, Work In UK For 2 years: Lottery Ballot Applications For Indians Opens On July 22

The UK government has announced that the second and final ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa for 2025 will open at 1.30 PM on July 22 and close at the same time on July 24. Interested candidates can enter the ballot anytime during this window through the official website.

This scheme offers Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 the opportunity to live and work in the UK for up to two years, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

How To Enter the Ballot



To enter the ballot, applicants must be Indian citizens who are eligible for the Young Professionals Scheme visa. Before entering, candidates should confirm their eligibility, which includes holding a degree-level qualification and sufficient funds to support themselves in the UK.

Applicants will need to submit:

Full name

Date of birth

Passport details along with a scan or photo of the passport

Phone number and email address

Entry to the ballot is free. However, successful applicants who are invited to apply must pay a 319 Pounds (Rs 36,787.97) visa application fee and an immigration health surcharge.

Selection and Next Steps



Winners will be selected at random and notified by email within two weeks of the ballot closing. If selected, candidates will have 90 days to complete their visa application process, including biometric verification and fee payments.

Those who are unsuccessful will not be able to appeal the decision but can enter future ballots if still eligible.

Limited Seats



A total of 3,000 visas are available under this scheme for 2025. Most were allocated in the February ballot, and the remaining slots will be offered through this July round.

Applicants are reminded that only one entry per person is allowed, and duplicate entries will not be counted.

For more details and to enter the ballot, visit the official website.