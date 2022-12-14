UK Pub Owner Lets 40 People Stranded In Snow To Stay Overnight, Serves Log Fires, Hot Drinks

Ms Loske said that the experience was quite "biblical".

After some people were forced to ditch their vehicles on inaccessible roads due to severe snowfall, a pub owner in the United Kingdom provided shelter to 40 people including babies and children.

The pub, The Bear Inn, located in East Sussex provided hot drinks, log fires and mattresses for all those stranded on Sunday night. Dr Alexandra Loske, Curator of the Royal Pavilion, Brighton, took to Twitter and shared a photograph sharing the same.

She wrote, "Stranded and snowed in near Burwash since 5pm, and we all got kicked out of the first pub. A 2-mile treck through the snow to The Bear Inn, which has taken in dozens of people and is staying open all night. Hot drinks, logfires, mattresses for children. Human kindness."

She added, "Staff at first pub did what they could without owner present and helped keep the babies warm. But we were not able to speak to the owner and all had to leave, upset and scared. Focus should be on the kindness of The Bear Inn team. Grateful for all the help received last night."

In another tweet Ms Loske said that the experience was quite "biblical". "It is all quite biblical... Can't take pictures of the children, obviously, but they are all spread out on the floor of THE NICE PUB, on pillows and mattresses. And the chef has given up his room for two elderly couples."

As per the BBC, around 5 pm GMT on Sunday, Dr. Loske left her car on the A265 after the situation there turned "extremely dangerous." She claimed that many cars had broken down, while others were simply stranded and that vehicles were "sliding everywhere. "It was quite extraordinary. Fifteen minutes of snow, that's all it took for us to get completely stuck," she added.

The eight hotel rooms at the Bear Inn, according to landlady Pauline Wilson, were swiftly booked, the outlet further stated. "Once we were full, we quite quickly realised that these people have got to go somewhere, they can't stay in their cars all night. We had three ladies sharing a room that hadn't even met each other before," she told the BBC.

All of her overnight visitors, according to her, are now able to continue their journey and many even called her after they reached home to express their gratitude for the pub's hospitality.