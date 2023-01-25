UK Man Who Ordered 'Most Expensive Meal At McDonald's' Fined For Spending Too Much Time At Outlet

Mr Meftah has lodged an appeal to the UK Parking Control.

A meal at McDonald's for a UK man turned out to be the most expensive one after he was fined Euro 100 (Rs 10,000) by a private parking company for taking too long to finish a meal, reported Leicestershine Live. Shapour Meftah ordered meal at fast food restaurant's Newmarket Road, Cambridge branch during a meet up with his brother. The man received two penalties from a private car company at his home for his visit to the restaurant on January 4 and 6 respectively. Mr Meftah's brother also received penalty tickets.

According to a report by Cambridge Shire Live, the company claim that he had surpassed the 90 minute allocation for McDonald's customers at the car park. "It was parking from hell - the most expensive McDonald's I've ever had", Mr Meftah told the media outlet. If he doesn't pay the fine within a week, the amount that is owed will rise to £100 per ticket.

He added, "There's no sign inside McDonald's that says you have 90 minutes to sit down, eat and go. You don't want to rush your meal and we ordered quite a bit of food".

The man went to McDonald's to appeal the fine. He said, "There's no way you can get help from them. I tried talking to them and they said it was nothing to do with them. There's no way on earth they'll help you".

However, the UK Parking Control said that there are ample signage at the entry to the car park as well as lamp posts. If a customer believes they have been issued a ticket incorrectly, they should appeal it as per the parking control company guidelines.

Although, a Money Saving expert says that private companies have no right to fine you. It isn't the ability of private companies to issue tickets in itself that's a problem though. It's the unstructured system which puts unnecessary power in potentially unscrupulous hands.

