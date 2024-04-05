UK Man Who Lost Fingers In Meat Grinder As Child Receives Lifelike 3D Printed Prosthetics

Mo Ali lost his four fingers at the age of six.

A passionate cyclist who lost part of his hand in a childhood accident has regained his ability to ride thanks to a revolutionary 3D-printed bionic hand, according to The New York Post. Mo Ali, 40, had four fingers on his right hand amputated after being injured in a meat grinder. This not only impacted his daily activities but also led to bullying and feelings of self-consciousness.

However, Ali's life has been transformed after becoming the first person to receive the Hero Gauntlet, a prosthetic hand designed for partial-hand amputees by the British company Open Bionics, as per the media outlet.

The innovative device has allowed Ali to not only cycle again but also perform everyday tasks like dressing himself with greater ease. More importantly, it has given him a newfound sense of confidence.

"I love bikes, cycling, and everything to do with them. In the past, I used to use a bike glove, stuff it with tissue, and grip it around the handlebars so I could have better control of steering.," said Mo, from Brighton.

He said he tried a prosthetic hook prescribed by the NHS, but it felt heavy and uncomfortable.

"It was operated by my shoulder to open and close. It was so heavy and uncomfortable, and it got in the way. I stopped using it after a day. With the Hero Gauntlet, once I have a grip on something, I know it's not going anywhere.," Mo said.

"I coped with my disability by simply hiding it... Now, I'm able to walk down the road without feeling the need to hide."