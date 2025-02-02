UK Castle Worth Rs 225 Crore Goes For Sale For First Time In 700 Years

A castle straight out of a fairytale is up for sale for the first time in nearly 700 years in the UK. Ripley Castle, located near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has been put up for sale with an asking price of a casual Rs 225 crore (£21 million), which could make it the most expensive property ever sold in the UK outside of London.

The property is spread across 445 acres of land and contains a lake, a pub, a helipad and a car park. The estate has been split into nine lots which could be bought individually or together, and also features a cricket pitch, hotel, tea room, gift shop and wedding venue, according to a BBC report.

Sir Thomas, who has looked after the property for decades alongside his wife Lady Ingilby, is the proud owner of the property. The Ripley Castle came into family heirloom after Sir Thomas Ingilby, who lived between 1290 and 1352, married heiress Edeline Thwenge in 1308/9 and acquired the estate as dowry. His son Thomas saved King Edward III's life when he was gored by a boar and was knighted.

Quizzed why he was selling the property, Sir Thomas said the couple wanted to retire and do other things after spending years maintaining the large property.

"There are days when we are very positive about it, there are other days when we are sad for what we will miss," Sir Thomas told the publication.

"I've been looking after the place for over 50 years, so this has been my whole life. I don't want to be carried out of here feet first, I've got things I want to do."

"We've ticked every box on that list. We've left it in the best state possible and safeguarded the heritage for future generations."

The couple who has four grandchildren, is planning to do some travelling after the process of selling the estate is complete.

"Some of the events we've hosted here have been incredibly moving ... There are evenings when we walk around the gardens by the lake, and deer come down to drink while the scent of the flowers surrounds us. It feels like something out of a fairy tale," said Lady Ingilby.