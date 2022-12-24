TV Actor Tunisha Sharma Found Hanging: Her Last Instagram Story Was...

Tunisha Sharma is known for playing the lead in the show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Television actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a serial in Vasai, in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday. The 20-year-old allegedly died by suicide. The police said that the actor went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door of her makeup room was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Now, as uncanny as it can get, just hours before her alleged suicide, Tunisha dropped an Instagram story from her makeup room with a fake wrist slit. In the video, the actor was seen sitting on the chair and interacting with her crew while her makeup artist drew a fake wrist slit on her hand.

Tunisha Sharma shared an Instagram story just hours before her death.

Hours before her death, Tunisha also shared an inspirational post on Instagram. She dropped a photo of herself dressed in her character and wrote, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop."

After she was found hanging inside her makeup room, the people on the set took the actor to a hospital, where she was declared dead. While those on the set say that Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, cops said that they are probing all angles.

Tunisha Sharma is known for playing the lead in the show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul'. She played Shehzaadi Mariam in the television series.

The 20-year-old got into acting as a child actor in the Sony TV show 'Maharana Pratap', where she played the role of Chand Kanwar. Since then, she featured in several shows and Bollywood movies.