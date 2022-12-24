TV Actor Tunisha Sharma, 20, Found Hanging In Green Room; Suicide Claimed

Tunisha Sharma is popular for playing the lead in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha Sharma, a television actor, today allegedly died by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said. The 20-year-old went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

The people on the set took the actor to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. While those on the set say that Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, cops said that they are probing all angles.

The actor is popular for playing the lead in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. She played Shehzaadi Mariam in the show.

She got into acting as a child actor in the Sony TV show 'Maharana Pratap', where she played the role of Chand Kanwar. Since then, she has featured in several shows and Bollywood movies.

Tunisha Sharma was active on Instagram hours before her death. She posted a photo from the shoot set, and captioned it "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop."

