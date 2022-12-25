TV Actor Tunisha Sharma, 20, Found Hanging On Set: 5 Facts

The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting. People on the set took the actor to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested late last night after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him based on a complaint filed by her mother. He will be presented in court tomorrow.

Her mother in the complaint claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan Mohammed Khan were in a relationship and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step. Police said that no note was found at the spot and that they will investigate the case from all angles - suicide and murder.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammed Khan played main roles in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', at the sets of which she was found hanging.