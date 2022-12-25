TV Actor Tunisha Sharma, 20, Found Hanging On Set: 5 Facts

Here are the top 5 latest updates on Tunisha Sharma's death
The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting. People on the set took the actor to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.
Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested late last night after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him based on a complaint filed by her mother. He will be presented in court tomorrow.
Her mother in the complaint claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan Mohammed Khan were in a relationship and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step. Police said that no note was found at the spot and that they will investigate the case from all angles - suicide and murder.
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammed Khan played main roles in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', at the sets of which she was found hanging.
She got into acting as a child actor in the Sony TV show 'Maharana Pratap'. She featured in several TV shows and Bollywood movies, most prominently playing childhood roles of Katrina Kaif's characters.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
Post a comment