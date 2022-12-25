TV Actor Tunisha Sharma, 20, Found Hanging On Set: 5 Facts

Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested late last night after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him.

Police said that no note was found at the spot. (File)

New Delhi/Mumbai: Television actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar yesterday.

Here are the top 5 latest updates on Tunisha Sharma's death

  1. The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting. People on the set took the actor to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

  2. Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested late last night after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him based on a complaint filed by her mother. He will be presented in court tomorrow.

  3. Her mother in the complaint claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan Mohammed Khan were in a relationship and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step. Police said that no note was found at the spot and that they will investigate the case from all angles - suicide and murder.

  4. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammed Khan played main roles in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', at the sets of which she was found hanging.

  5. She got into acting as a child actor in the Sony TV show 'Maharana Pratap'. She featured in several TV shows and Bollywood movies, most prominently playing childhood roles of Katrina Kaif's characters.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



