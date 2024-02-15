'Today And Always': Rishi Sunak's Wish For Akshata Murty On Valentine's Day

The stunning picture was clicked at 10 Downing Street

On Valentine's Day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a sweet post for wife, Akshata Murty. He posted a picture on his social media platform and wrote, "Today and always, my love @akshatamurty_official."

Social media couldn't get enough of the duo's endearing moment, labelling them "couple goals".

See the post here:

Mrs Murty is also the daughter of famed Indian businessman Narayana Murthy.

The stunning picture was clicked at 10 Downing Street and has gathered more than 38,000 likes and an array of reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "Such a beautiful collection couple!"

"Beautiful people! Doing a great job in such tough times," another user commented.

"Awwww soo cute," the third user wrote.

Earlier, Akshata Murty's candid pics with her husband and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stole the show during the couple's trip to India for the G20 summit.

The Insta-worthy moments started with a photo of Ms Murty fixing Mr Sunak's tie right before deboarding. The photo was from an Instagram post shared by the UK Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is "totally up for the fight" of pitching his policies to the electorate to win another term for the governing Conservative Party as he prepares for a general election expected to take place in the second half of the year.

In an interview with The Times this weekend, the 43-year-old British Indian leader said he had reasons to be optimistic because the economy was "pointing in the right direction" and that the "future is going to be better".



