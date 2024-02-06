Toby Keith, Popular Country Music Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62 After Battle With Cancer

Toby Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

Country music legend Toby Keith passed away peacefully at 62 on Monday night, surrounded by loved ones. The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer had bravely battled stomach cancer since 2022, seeking time to heal and fight the disease, a statement on his social media account said Tuesday.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," a statement posted to Keith's account on X, formerly Twitter, stated.

While the post didn't mention the cause of death, it highlighted his courageous spirit and peaceful passing. Tributes are pouring in for the music icon, whose hits and personality resonated with millions.

The Oklahoma-born singer, who was a roughneck in the oil fields of his home state before breaking into country in the 1990s, had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

Keith was a controversial figure who often raised eyebrows for the intensity of his nationalist sentiments, with detractors calling him jingoistic.

"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," released in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

In "The Taliban Song," Keith describes ordinary Afghans praying for US forces to drive out the foreign fighters of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda which was led by the Saudi-born Osama bin Laden. In the chorus, Keith sings, "Ride, camel, ride!"

Usually clad in a cowboy hat, he also had a long list of songs exploring the cathartic effects of alcohol including "I Love This Bar," "Whiskey Girl," "Get Drunk and Be Somebody," "Drinks After Work" and "Drunk Americans."

"Beer For My Horses," one of Keith's best-known songs, sings of getting tough on crime and corruption.



