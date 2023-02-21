Tirupati Temple To Introduce Facial Recognition System For Darshan From March 1

Tirupati is the world's richest Hindu temple.

The famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce facial recognition system for the devotees from March 1. Tirumala Tiurpathi Devastanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple, said in a recent announcement that the step is being taken to provide more effective services to thousands of devotees who visit the shrine. Last week, the TTD Board had approved an estimated annual budget of Rs 3,096 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Tirupati is the world's richest Hindu temple and is located on Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh.

In a notification posted on its website, the TTD said that the facial recognition system will be launched on an experimental basis.

"TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards," the website said.

"The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and Accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims," it further said.

TTD said that the new technology will be used to prevent a devotee from procuring more tokens.

In November last year, the TTD declared its net worth for the first time since its founding 1933. The documents showed that the world famous Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth is over Rs 2.5 lakh crore (about $30 billion) - more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Its assets include 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, about Rs 16,000 crore of deposits in banks, and 960 properties across India.

The assets owned by TTD include land parcels, buildings, cash and gold deposits in the banks, given as offerings to the temple by devotees.