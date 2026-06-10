Tired Of Office Politics, Man Quits 18-Year Corporate Career: "Promotion Always Went To Someone Else"

Dharmendra S. Pandey, a 38-year-old corporate coach, has sparked conversations online after revealing that he walked away from an 18-year corporate career despite having only six months' worth of financial savings. His story reflects a growing sentiment among professionals who are increasingly choosing mental well-being and personal fulfilment over staying in jobs that leave them feeling undervalued.

In a video, Pandey shared that he recently resigned from his long-standing corporate role, even though his family depends entirely on his income. "But I've never felt so much alive in my life," he added.

Reflecting on his career, Pandey explained that he had worked across multiple companies and consistently went beyond what was expected of him. He described himself as someone who regularly stayed late, trained new employees, handled critical escalations, and took on responsibilities outside his official role. However, after years of dedication, he felt that promotions and recognition often went to others, leaving him frustrated by workplace politics.

The decision was not an easy one. Pandey, who is the father of a 10-year-old daughter, acknowledged the financial risks involved. Without a large safety net or significant savings, he relied on a six-month backup fund and his confidence in the skills and experience he had built over nearly two decades.

"Working a 9-5 corporate job for 18 years of my life and this is the most thing I have learned. Always use your knowledge and use that skill to build something on your own. Time is the most valuable asset use it wisely," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

He said the turning point came when he began questioning how long he was willing to postpone his own ambitions. According to him, years in the corporate world taught him that employees often possess valuable skills that extend beyond the roles they are paid to perform. He encouraged people who feel trapped in jobs that no longer align with their goals to consider whether they are sacrificing their dreams for stability.

Pandey's story has resonated with many professionals online, particularly those who feel overlooked despite years of hard work.

Last month, a 35-year-old corporate employee also announced his decision to step away from his career after more than a decade in the workforce. His decision, shared through an Instagram video, was influenced by two key questions that reshaped how he viewed his job and long-term future.

"My final mail, my goodbye mail, is ready in my draft. I will be sending it in a couple of hours, and I will be signing off from this corporate world. I realised a very hard truth that without time and energy, a bank balance only gives convenience, not joy, and does not give you that satisfaction to sleep well at night," he said in the video.