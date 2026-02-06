Tinder Turns To AI To Keep Users Interested In Swiping On Its App

In an attempt to keep users interested in swiping on dating profiles on the app, Tinder has turned to a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature called Chemistry. Introduced last quarter, the AI feature helps reduce "swipe-fatigue" among online dating users who feel burned out by the endless swiping without significant outcomes.

Chemistry uses AI to get to know users through questions and, with permission, accesses their camera roll to learn more about their interests and personality. Match Group, which owns Tinder, said the feature is currently being tested in Australia only.

"Powered by AI, this Interactive Matching feature, now known as Chemistry, is a major pillar of Tinder's upcoming 2026 product experience. It gets to know users through interactive questions and, with permission, learns from their camera roll to better understand their interests and personality," the company informed at the time of the rollout.

"Using deep learning, Chemistry combats "swipe fatigue" by surfacing a few highly relevant profiles each day, driving more compatible matches and engaging conversations."

According to a report in TechCrunch, during the Q4 2026 earnings call, an analyst asked Match Group for an update on the product's success so far. Match CEO Spencer Rascoff stated that although the feature was still in the testing phase, it offers users an "AI way to interact with Tinder" where just a single drop or two would help them with matches rather than swiping through many profiles.

Rascoff also stated that apart from Chemistry's Q&A and Camera Roll features, the company was planning to use the AI feature in other ways going forward. The company stated that it aims to better address common Gen Z pain points, including better relevance, authenticity and trust in 2026.

Tinder turning to AI comes in the backdrop of new registrations being down five per cent year-over-year and its monthly active users down nine per cent in the fourth quarter. In addition to usse of AI, Match Group is planning to spend $50 million on marketing campaigns across TikTok and Instagram to revitalise the brand's image for Gen Z