She Quit Her Job At Google And Sold Her Tesla In Her 20s. Here's Why

In 2020, Tia Lee graduated from Michigan State University with a singular focus: making money. For her, a high salary was the ultimate definition of success. By 2023, Lee had achieved exactly what she set out to do, but at a high physical cost. She was working three jobs at once: a full-time Technical Program Manager at Google, a freelance web designer, and the owner of her own clothing line.

The Cost of Overworking



While her bank account grew, her health declined. Lee told CNBC Make It that she was getting sick every other month. Initially, she blamed her frequent travel between California, Michigan, and Texas. However, her doctor pointed to a different culprit: chronic stress. "I [thought], maybe it might be all the different hats that I'm trying to wear," Lee said. The realisation hit her that the pursuit of professional respect and money had stripped her of her well-being.

The Big Reset

Determined to change her life, Lee spent months preparing to leave the corporate world. She took drastic steps to cut costs and save two years' worth of living expenses:

Downsizing: She sold her Tesla and bought a cheap Chevrolet.

In June, Lee officially quit her job at Google. She moved to Brooklyn, New York, where she now focuses on a "slow lifestyle." Her days are now filled with journaling, mindfulness, and eating healthy, whole foods.

Why Taking a Break Matters

Lee's story highlights a growing concern regarding burnout. According to the Cleveland Clinic, overworking doesn't just cause stress; it weakens the immune system and leads to poor sleep and anxiety.

Experts told CNBC Make It that you don't necessarily have to quit your job to recover. Happiness researcher Cassie Holmes suggests treating your weekends like a "mini-vacation." By compartmentalising chores and spending time on hobbies, like dancing or cooking classes, you can reset your brain. Even two-minute "micro-breaks" to sit in nature or light a candle can significantly improve mental health.

For Tia Lee, success is no longer about a job title. "Now, I have complete autonomy over my health and my time," she says. She has no immediate plans to return to the corporate world.