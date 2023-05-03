This Sportsperson Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes List In 2023

The worlds ten highest-paid athletes collectively made $1.11 billion this year.

In the age of marketing, athletes lead the consumer market as brand ambassadors in addition to being the best at what they do. These sportsmen are marketing treasures for the most well-known companies in the world and are also entrepreneurs who are earning significantly more money off the field than on it.

According to the latest Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023, the world's ten highest-paid athletes collectively made $1.11 billion before taxes and agents' fees over the last 12 months, the highest total ever.

The report suggests that sports players are now generating more money than ever because of Middle Eastern investment in golf and football.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, LeBron James, and Canelo Alvarez have turned out to be the highest-earning athletes of 2023. They have secured the top five positions on the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary, while Paris St-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136 million with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75 million.

Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219.98 million).

PSG forward Messi, 35, was next on the list after bringing home a combined $130 million while club teammate and France captain Mbappe - the youngest on the list at 24 - earned $120 million to sit third.

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA great LeBron James ($119.5 million) and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($110 million) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said its on-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last 12 months while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash.

(With inputs from agencies)