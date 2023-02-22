This Complex Math Question Aimed At 10-Year-Olds Has Left Internet Stumped

The question is meant for students aged between 10 and 11

A tricky math exam question aimed at fifth graders has gone viral on the internet after many adults said they were not able to solve it.

The question, meant for students aged between 10 and 11, reads: ''Klein read 30 pages of a book on Monday and 1/8 of the book on Tuesday. He completed the remaining 1/4 of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are there in the book?'' A screenshot of it has gone viral on Reddit, stumping adults.

Check the question here:

Social media users were perplexed by the question, and many said that they would certainly fail the exam if the questions are so tough. A lot of users said that they are not able to solve the problem, while some tried their hands at decoding it.

One person commented: "And now we can all see why Are You are Smarter Than a 5th Grader? worked as a game show." Another said, ''I always think to myself; 'Ugh. People should really be tested with basic skills before they're allowed to go out into society. And then I see this and realise I shouldn't go out into society LOL!''

However, there were also many quick enough to solve the tough equation and posted the answer with a step-by-step explanation. A third user took a dig at those who couldn't solve the problem and wrote, ''Apparently, the mildly interesting part is out dumb the average Redditor is.''

A fourth person who solved it explained, ''If Klein started the book on Monday, you divide 30 pages by five to see how much one-eighth is worth, with the answer being six. You then do eight times six which equals 48 - and this is the correct answer.''

