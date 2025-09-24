Techie Working At American Company In India Denied US Tourist Visa, Internet Decodes Reasons

A 24-year-old Indian tech professional working for a US-based fintech firm has claimed that she was denied a B2 tourist visa to the US. Despite earning Rs 16 lakh annually and having a stable job for two years, her application to visit New York City during the holiday season was rejected. In a Reddit post gaining traction, the woman shared details of her conversation with the US Embassy in New Delhi. She believes her visa was rejected due to her lack of international travel history and possibly her age.

Determined to try again, she now plans to build a stronger travel record to bolster future applications. " I think it's cause of my no travel history and maybe cause I'm too young, anyhow I will try again, will create a good international travel footprint," she wrote.

See the post here:

Many Reddit users also speculated that the visa officer might have been hesitant to grant a visa for an expensive destination like New York to someone without prior travel experience. Users noted that a lack of travel history often raises concerns about an applicant's intent or financial stability, potentially influencing decisions.

One user wrote, "Unfortunate! Some other things - NYC is very, very expensive. Even budget hotels in Manhattan in the holiday season easily cost $300 - $400 per night. Flight tickets are 1000s of dollars. Add to that food, tourism, etc. You can see the VO's hesitation. All the best!"

Another commented, " Best wishes, dear, you deserve this trip, but after a year. Get a Schengen visa and a Japan visa once. Develop a travel history, and next time it will be smooth for you."

This incident comes after another Indian professional, a customs officer with Rs 50 lakh in savings, claimed he and his wife were denied a US tourist visa after a brief interview. He expressed disappointment over the subjectivity of visa interviews and highlighted how others with less convincing profiles were granted visas due to their ties in the US.

Notably, the B2 visa is intended for individuals visiting the US temporarily for tourism, family visits, medical treatment, or social events. However, the increasing scrutiny on visa applications, particularly under tightened immigration policies, has made approvals more challenging, especially for younger applicants or those without extensive travel records.