Tech Mogul Who Spends 2 Million A Year To Stay Young Shows Off His New 'Baby' Face. See Post

Mr Johnson wants to turn his whole body over to an anti-ageing algorithm.

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old software billionaire, who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, recently revealed in a social media post his new "baby face". Mr Johnson posted a selfie on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday showing the fruits of his labour, which he has code-named "Project Baby Face". According to the New York Post, he started this project around 10 months ago. It involves him slimming down and reducing his facial volume to appear younger.

"I got really skinny the first year of Blueprint and lost a lot of facial volume," Mr Johnson, who has documented his efforts to bio-hack his way into reversing his body's biological age, wrote on X. "We started Project Baby Face 10 months ago. How are we doing?" he asked his followers. Notably, Blueprint is the name of his endeavour which is marketed as a way to defeat death.

Take a look at the picture below:

I got really skinny the first year of Blueprint and lost a lot of facial volume. We started Project Baby Face 10 months ago. How are we doing? https://t.co/BGomokJu6Wpic.twitter.com/nSslhfJYNo — Zero (@bryan_johnson) November 27, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Jonshon's picture has accumulated more than 3.4 million views and over 2,400 likes. It has garnered mixed reactions from social media users. While some loved the tech mogul's progress, others slammed the 46-year-old's transformation.

"Love the progress - had thought you've been looking younger," wrote one user. "Facial volume is crucial for a youthful appearance. Excited for the upcoming Project Baby Face protocol!" said another.

"He literally looks his age. he looks tired. i dont see what the hype is," commented a third user. "Right now, your skin looks unhumanly pale, which is a turn-off for most, as superficial as it may be," added another.

One user even noted that Mr Jonshon's hairstyle looked different. "I just want him to change his hair. it looks weird," they wrote.

Also Read | A Single Bitcoin Transaction Consumes Enough Clean Water To Fill A Swimming Pool: Study

In February, Bloomberg published an article on Bryan Johnson and his efforts to regain his youth through a rigorous plan that he and his team of doctors call "Project Blueprint". In the article, he revealed that he spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process. He said that he is following a daily regimen that he claims has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old.

Notably, Mr Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash. He is reportedly worth $400 million.