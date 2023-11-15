Tech Millionaire Claims His ''Super Blood'' Reduced His Father's Age By 25 Years

Mr Johnson wants to turn his whole body over to an anti-ageing algorithm.

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old software billionaire, who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, recently revealed in a social media post that his ''super blood'' reduced his father's age by 25 years. He said that his 71-year-old father is now aging at the rate of a 46-year-old after receiving 1 litre of his plasma. He also noted that the process warrants carefulness, and acknowledged some of the limitations of what the results might mean.

''My father's (70 yo) speed of aging slowed by the equivalent of 25 years after receiving 1 liter of my plasma, and has remained at that level even six months after the therapy. What does that mean? The older we get, the faster we age. After receiving 1 L of my plasma, my father is now aging at the rate of a 46-year-old. Previously, he was aging at the rate of a 71-year-old. I am my dad's blood boy,'' he wrote on X.

See the post here:

My super blood reduced my Dad's age by 25 years



My father's (70 yo) speed of aging slowed by the equivalent of 25 years after receiving 1 liter of my plasma, and has remained at that level even six months after the therapy. What does that mean?



The older we get, the faster we… pic.twitter.com/s4mBMDSP8Z — Zero (@bryan_johnson) November 14, 2023

He also wrote that the reason for his father's aging rate reduction might have been from him having removed 600 milliliters of his own plasma rather than the liter he received from his son.

In February, Bloomberg published an article on his efforts to regain his youth through a rigorous plan that he and his team of doctors call "Project Blueprint". He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercise to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the aging process.

Mr Johnson revealed that he is following a daily regimen that he claims has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old. He goes to bed by 8.30 pm, eats 2,250 calories a day between 6 am and 11 am, and has four to five hours of "concentrated thought". He doesn't drink and swallows a staggering 111 pills a day.

He takes more than 100 supplements a day and undergoes daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, conducted by a team of 30 doctors, as per Fortune. He has also swapped blood with his teenage son.

Notably, Mr Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash. He is reportedly worth $400 million.