Tech CEO Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Gen Z Employees: 'They Are Less Biased'

While the older heads of the tech world call out Gen Z, short for Generation Z, for not being compatible with the values of the corporate world, one CEO stands out. Ricardo Amper, the founder of the $1.25 billion AI software company, Incode Technologies, believes hiring Gen Z workers is helpful in tech because they are less biased.

"My belief [is] that coming out with a fresh mind, first principles, is important. That's why young people are particularly helpful in tech, because they're less biased," Amper was quoted as saying by Fortune. "I think too much knowledge is actually bad in tech: you're biased."

Having spent over two decades in the entrepreneurial business, Amper said the character of an employee dictates how they perform in a collaborative environment.

"Character is more important than experienceNow, with [generative] AI and ChatGPT, it's more true. What I look for is grit...People who have a proven ability to have integrity and character is something that I really care about, because entrepreneurship is mostly about perseverance and character and adversity, and so you need people like that around you," Amper said.

Balance Between Gen Z And Experienced Employees

Despite backing Gen Z for jobs, Amper said he understands that their energy needs to be balanced with experienced employees who bring emotional maturity.

"It's easier to find people who are unbiased as young people, but you have to balance that, because also you're going to find people who are less emotionally proficient. Those capabilities are developed through experiences."

According to Amper, combining the resilience of experienced staff with the fresh perspectives of younger workers provides the perfect foundation for effective leadership.

Amper began his entrepreneurial career in 2000 by founding the social networking company La Burbuja Networks. In 2003, he co-founded Amco Foods, a beverage startup that he successfully scaled until it was acquired by Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bread company.

The Mexico City-raised businessman marked his third stint as a founder in 2015 when he launched AI-powered identity verification business Incode.