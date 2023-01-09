Teacher Collapses In Front Of Students In US, Search Reveals Fentanyl In His Cupboard

The teacher has been charged with drug-related crimes. (Representational Photo)

A teacher in the United States has been arrested after he overdosed in front of students, the police said. The incident took place in November when 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious in a second-floor classroom of Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield just after 9am. According to a press release by the police, the teacher was initially treated by a school nurse after students found him in distress. When the police reached the school, the cops observed signs of overdose and administered Naloxone Hydrochloride (or "Narcan") he carries on his person.

Mr Thompson, an Arts teacher, has been charged with drug-related crimes and offences, as well as endangering the welfare of children. Though the incident took place on November 29 last year, the teacher was charged on January 5, 2023.

During an investigation, the police found fentanyl and paraphernalia in the classroom closet.

The teacher has also been charged with possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (fentanyl), possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a disorderly person offense and endangering welfare of children.

"While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment," Police Superintendent Dr Raymond Gonzalez said in the release.

"We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department," the officer further said.

The police also said that the action of the cop who visited the school "proved instrumental in maintaining the safety of the students and administering potentially life-saving measures to Mr Thompson".

Mr Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on February 1.