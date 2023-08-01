Taylor Swift Gifts Rs 82 Lakh To Each Tour Truck Driver Who Carried Her Equipment

The money was an "end of the tour" bonus

As the US leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour officially wrapped up, the 33-year-old singer gave out generous bonuses to the truck drivers who have been transporting her equipment across the country. According to TMZ, the Grammy award-winning singer gifted each trucker working her tour $100,000 and handed out the bonus checks before her Saturday show in Santa Clara, CA.

The singer is believed to have 50 truck drivers on the tour, so in total she shelled out $5 million in bonuses.

A source told TMZ that the money was an "end of the tour" bonus as the Berks County-born pop star comes to the end of the U.S. leg of her tour, before moving on to Mexico.

Not only that, she also gifted a “very generous amount” to band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and other staff, Metro reported.

Recently, a seismologist revealed that Taylor Swift fans in Seattle, Washington, triggered activity that was on par with a small earthquake.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN that the ‘Swift Quakes' took place on July 22 and 23 and that the dancing at the shows caused seismic activity ‘equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.'

He noted that the activity beats the previous record in Seattle, which was generated by Seattle Seahawks' fans during a game against the New Orleans Saints.

"The shaking was twice as strong and absolutely doubled it. I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical,'' he said.

Ms Swift also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organization added.