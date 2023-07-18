Swiss Teenage Girl Becomes Second Tourist To Deface Rome's Colosseum In A Month

The Colosseum

For the second time in less than a month, another tourist has been filmed defacing the world-famous Colosseum in Rome.

According to The Independent, a Swiss teenager is the latest offender to start carving her name into the ancient amphitheatre.

The 17-year-old was caught in the act, with a local tour guide managing to video her scratching the letter N into the wall of the famous landmark.

"It is the first time I have managed to film an act of vandalism at the Colosseum, but in six years I have seen dozens; there are also those who rip off parts of the wall," David Battaglino told Repubblica Roma. "They even spat on me once for scolding a boy."

The tourist has not been identified by name, but a clip of the incident was shared on social media by various handles.

In a similar incident a few weeks ago, a Bristol fitness instructor inscribed his name on the Colosseum wall and pleaded with Italian authorities for their pardon after the video of the incident sparked condemnation.

The UK-based Ivan Dimitrov had made the comment in a letter of apology to Rome's mayor, saying he understood "the seriousness of the deed".

He etched "Ivan + Hayley 23," his and his girlfriend's names, on the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre with a key. His actions in June were filmed by a bystander and sparked condemnation.