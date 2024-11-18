Gladiator Fights To Return To Colosseum But Italians Are Protesting

The ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy might be returning to its glory days, albeit in a slightly commercial manner that has rubbed the citizens in the wrong way. The 2,000-year-old venue will be the scene of gladiator fights for the first time in forever after a sponsorship deal was signed between rental giant Airbnb and the Colosseum Archaeological Park to promote "more conscious tourism". The $1.5 million deal will offer 16 tourists the opportunity of a lifetime to become real-life gladiators and spar on the hallowed turf of one of the seven wonders of the world.

The experience is part of a collaboration with the newly released Paramount film Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott. "You will feel the adrenaline rush, the sand between your fingers, and the weight of your armour. You will hear the echoes of gladiators past in the Colosseum's catacombs and the unmistakable clank of steel in its arena," read the AirBnB advertisement.

"You will see the moon's reflection off the travertine stone through the sweat dripping down your face. You will become a gladiator," it promises.

Notably, a patron will meet the tourists at the Colosseum after sunset and lead them inside and into the underground chambers where gladiators used to prepare for battle. The visitors will have the chance to don armour that goes with their respective personalities.

Additionally, the tourists will have the option of helping themselves to a spread of grapes, pomegranates, almonds, and walnuts. "You're a gladiator, not an emperor. You cannot afford to be gluttonous. Overindulgence will dull your senses and slow your reflexes," the ad continues.

The sign-up portal for the gladiator opportunity opens on November 27, with the battle taking place in May next year. However, there is a caveat. The winners of the experience will have to arrange transportation and accommodation in the Italian city.

Also read| Bizarre "One-Dish" Restaurants Appear On Zomato, Netizens Float Conspiracy Theories

Citizens miffed

Although the move aims to increase tourism, it has not gone down well with a certain section of Italian citizens as well as politicians.

"The issue is not the public-private relationship or the desire of big brands to support the protection and conservation," Massimiliano Smeriglio, Rome's councillor for culture told CNN.

Erica Battaglia, the president of Rome's Culture Commission has also warned that the UNESCO heritage site cannot be turned into an amusement park.

"For what it represents, the Colosseum is a world heritage site and one must go to the direction to protect it, but also to make it accessible to all and to prevent it from becoming a place of pranks for a select few," said Battaglia.

Despite the backlash. the Colosseum Archaeological Park has refused to budge, stating that the fights will take place outside of the venue's opening hours.