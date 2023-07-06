UK Tourist Who Defaced Colosseum Says He Did Not Realise How Old It Was

Dimitov's action offended everyone across the globe.

A Bristol fitness instructor who inscribed his name on the Colosseum wall pleads with Italian authorities for their pardon after the video of the incident sparked condemnation.

According to the BBC, UK-based Ivan Dimitrov made the comment in a letter of apology to Rome's mayor, saying he understood "the seriousness of the deed".

He etched "Ivan + Hayley 23" his and his girlfriend's names-on the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre with a key. His actions in June were filmed by a bystander and sparked condemnation.

Dimitrov extended his "sincere and heartfelt apology to the Italians and to the entire world."

"I admit with profound embarrassment that only after what regretfully happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument. He added that he praised those who "guard the inestimable historical and artistic value of the Colosseum with dedication, care, and sacrifice."

Before giving the recording to security personnel, the person who had videotaped Dimitrov had verbally warned him.

The video of the incident was posted on YouTube and disseminated on social media.

Dimitrov might be punished with a fine of up to 15,000 euros and a two- to five-year prison sentence if found guilty of a crime.