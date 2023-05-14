Surfer, 46, Presumed Dead After Shark Attack In Australia

46-year-old was the only person thought to have been attacked (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A surfer is believed to have been killed in a shark attack on the west coast of South Australia's Eyre Peninsula. Emergency services were called to the beach near the town of Elliston, about 650 km (403 miles) south of the state capital of Adelaide, following reports of the attack on Saturday.

"A man is believed to have died following a shark attack at Walkers Rocks Beach," police said in a statement, adding that the 46-year-old was the only person thought to have been attacked, according to Reuters.

The police thanked the local community and emergency services for their assistance with the search, BBC reported.

"It's not easy when it's a local involved, but we commend their strength and their want to assist," the police said, adding they would continue the search.

A team was searching the area by boat, a state emergency services spokesperson said.

Elliston, with a population of about 1,000, is known for its nearby rugged coastline and popular surfing spots.

The attack follows the death in February of a girl mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.