'Superhero' Egyptian Man Swims 7 Miles In Handcuffs, Breaks World Record

Egyptian swimmer Shehab Allam broke a Guinness World Record.

Swimming without hands is something even highly proficient swimmers cannot imagine doing. But, a swimmer from Egypt has done it, and he did it for more than 11 kilometres.

According to Guinness World Records, Egyptian swimmer Shehab Allam claimed the title for farthest distance swimming wearing handcuffs with a remarkable 7.238 mi (11.649 km). It took him six hours and was a double victory as it also marked his personal best.

The keen athlete's incredible achievement took place in the open waters of the Arabian Gulf, where he wore handcuffs for the entire duration of his swim and was not permitted to touch the support boat.

"During the training, I used to attract curious glances when I had the handcuffs on. To avoid drawing too much attention, I prefer to swim in quieter areas, typically near the limit line of the beaches, although I still receive some stares," Shehab told GWR.

"The feeling of being among the record-breaking elite gives me a sense of being a superhero, and it drives me to maintain my position in the records for as long as possible."

"I couldn't feel that my mission was complete until I held the certificate in my hand," he said. "Being a Guinness World Records record holder has given me much more happiness and pleasure than any other achievements I have done before."

The record-keeping organisation said in its release that through this six-hour swim, Shehab hoped to inspire countless others to strive for greatness. He believes his accomplishments will be remembered for years to come as a shining example of human potential and the power of the human spirit.